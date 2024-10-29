The Israel Police on Monday arrested two people aboard a pickup truck with a rocket launcher installed on it that was taken as loot from Lebanon.

The police said that a complaint was received from IDF officials about the theft of a pickup truck with rocket launchers that was, until recently, used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon and had been seized by IDF troops and stored in a designated parking lot in the north of the country.

As soon as the complaint was received, an investigation was launched and, shortly thereafter, a suspicious tow truck, which at the time was moving in the north, was stopped by Israel Police and Border Police officers. Inside the tow truck, the officers found two suspects, aged 30 and 35, as well as the rocket launchers.

The two suspects were taken for questioning at a police station and, in accordance with the findings of the investigation, they will be brought on Tuesday morning for a hearing on an extension of their detention at the Magistrate's Court in Tiberias.