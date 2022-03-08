Tuesday's weather will be partly cloudy, with a slight rise in temperatures. During the evening, rain will begin falling in northern Israel; the rain will spread to central Israel during the night. In the northern Negev, there may be local rainfall.

On Wednesday morning, the rain is expected to cease in central Israel, and gradually in northern Israel as well. The skies will be partly cloudy, and there will be no significant change in temperatures, which will remain near seasonal average.

On Wednesday night, the rain will resume in northern Israel, and possibly in central Israel as well.

According to Meteo-Tech, on Thursday there will be intermittent rainfall in northern Israel, along with isolated thunderstorms. In central Israel, there will be bouts of rainfall. Harsh winds will blow and there may be haze in southern Israel. Temperatures will be lower than usual for the season. On Mount Hermon, there will be snowfall, and there is a slight chance of flooding in the eastern streams.

On Thursday night, the rain will increase and there may be local flooding.

Friday will see intermittent rainfall in northern and central Israel, along with isolated thunderstorms. There will be snow on Mount Hermon and there may also be snow in the northern Golan. Harsh winds will blow, and there is a chance that eastern streams will flood. In the northern Negev, there will be local rainfall.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and colder than seasonal average.

On Saturday night, the skies will clear and there may be frost in places prone to it.