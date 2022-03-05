A diplomatic source on Saturday night said that the meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended around 7:50p.m., about three hours after it began.

The meeting began Saturday afternoon, after Bennett flew to Moscow secretly, in the Mossad's private jet. Bennett, who is a religious Jew and therefore does not travel on the Sabbath other than in cases where lives are at risk, was accompanied by Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope), who is also a religious Jew, along with other officials.

During his meeting with Putin, Bennett spoke about the situation of the Israelis and Jewish communities as a result of the conflict. The two also discussed the Vienna talks to renew the 2015 "Iran deal," and Bennett presented Israel's position, which opposes a return to the deal.

Bennett acted in coordination with the US, Germany, and France, while maintaining ongoing communication with Ukraine. According to Kan 11, the US government gave Bennett its blessing ahead of the meeting.

Channel 12 News reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to accept a call from Bennett.

The meeting was held following a long list of conversations over the past week between Bennett and various other leaders.