The coalition has decided to delay by one week a vote which would limit the number of terms an Israeli prime minister can serve, due to difficulty in garnering a majority to support it.

The move comes after the opposition submitted a vote of no confidence in the government, and the Joint Arab List announced that it would not support the bill, even though it had originally planned to. When it became clear that there would not be a majority of 61 MKs voting in favor of the bill, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope), who initiated the bill, stepped up to the podium and announced that the vote would not take place.

"The bill to limit a prime minister's time in office passed its second reading last night and in the morning," Sa'ar said. "Next week we will hold the third vote, and hopefully finish the process."

"I believe that we are strengthening the foundations of the government when we come to legislate this law for the citizens of Israel," he added.

"This is the fourth week in a row in which the government is forced to withdraw its bills because it does not have a majority," MK Yariv Levin (Likud) said. "In those days, there was no government in Israel. We will replace them."

MK Yoav Kisch (Likud) said, "You are criminal dictators who are harming democracy. The right to vote and to be elected is the most important right in democracy. But I understand you - this leadership does not pass the electoral threshold and you are trying to force your opinion."