Germany has dropped its ban on the delivery of German-made lethal weapons to Ukraine via third parties, BBC News reported.

The decision will allow the Netherlands to send some 400 rocket-propelled grenade launchers, manufactured in Germany, to Ukraine.

The decision may also mean a change in how the war between Ukraine and Russia progresses, since many European weapons are manufactured at least partly in Germany, BBC added.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency quoted local media as saying that Germany is set to deliver 5,000 military helmets to Ukraine.

The site said that according to the German government, the helmets had been officially requested in a letter, but no specific number had been mentioned.

Politico said that the Netherlands had promised to send 200 Stinger anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine, while Belgium said it would provide Ukraine with 3,800 tons of fuel and 2,000 machine guns.