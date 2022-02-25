Russia on Friday continued its attack on Ukraine, with a line of Russian troops reported as moving towards central Kyiv.

A security source in Ukraine told Israel Hayom that the Ukrainian army blew up a critical bridge which Russia's tanks had planned to use to cross the river towards the city.

Also on Friday morning, a Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was shot down over Kyiv. Fragments of a plane fell on a two-story home, setting it ablaze. It is not clear if the debris was from the Su-27.

In a different incident, an apartment was set on fire late Wednesday night, after being hit by debris.

On Wednesday night, Russia continued firing missiles and bombing various locations in Ukraine. A total of 137 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians were killed during the first day of fighting, along with an unknown number of Russian soldiers.

On Thursday, Reutersreported that the United Nations (UN) Security Council on Friday will vote on a draft resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and requiring Moscow to immediately and unconditionally withdraw.

The measure is expected to fail, since Russia has veto power at the Security Council.