Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday night signed a decree ordering a general mobilization following the Russian invasion of his country, AFP reported.

Conscripts and reservists in all of Ukraine’s regions will be called up, according to the decree published by the Ukrainian presidency, which is to be in effect for 90 days.

Zelensky also said that 137 Ukrainians died in the first day of the large-scale attack from Russian forces.

“Today we have lost 137 of our heroes, our citizens. Military and civilian,” he stated in a video address, adding that another 316 people had been injured.

"Russian sabotage groups infiltrated Kyiv. According to the information we have, the enemy marked me as target number 1, and my family as target number 2. I remain in the government district. Ukraine has been left alone to fight Russia," the Ukrainian President further said.

Zelensky also called on the leaders of the European Union, who held an emergency summit earlier on Thursday, to “stand side by side with Ukraine and stop the aggressor.”

In a statement published on his page in the messaging app Telegram and quoted by The Associated Press, the Ukrainian President called for “powerful economic and financial sanctions” on Russia, including cutting off SWIFT and imposing an embargo on oil and gas trade.

“Europe’s fate is being decided in Ukraine: if (Russian President Vladimir) Putin doesn’t get a decent rebuff now, he will move on further,” Zelensky said, adding that the EU could also help Ukraine with weapons and ammunition and support a UN peacekeeping operation.

“Our people are dying for the freedom of Ukraine and Europe,” the statement said. “We have waited for a long time at an open door. We asked about NATO membership and didn’t get a response.”

Ukraine needs international security guarantees, “a clear European perspective, and swift and concrete action,” Zelensky concluded.