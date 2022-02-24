The European Council on Thursday condemned Russia's military aggression against Ukraine.

In a joint statement, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia's unprecedented military aggression against Ukraine."

"By its unprovoked and unjustified military actions, Russia is grossly violating international law and undermining European and global security and stability. We deplore the loss of life and the human suffering.

"We call on Russia to immediately cease the hostilities, withdraw its military from Ukraine and fully respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st century. The EU stands firmly by Ukraine and its people as they face this unparalleled crisis."

They continued, "The EU leaders will meet later today. President Michel of the European Council has urgently convened an extraordinary meeting of the European Council to discuss the crisis and further restrictive measures. These will impose massive and severe consequences on Russia for its actions. President von der Leyen and High Representative Borrell will outline a further sanctions package being finalised by the European Commission and the EEAS in close coordination with partners. The Council will adopt them swiftly."

"The EU will continue to provide strong political, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and its people," the statement concluded.