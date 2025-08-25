The European Jewish Congress (EJC) alongside dozens of its affiliated organizations across the continent has issued strong support and appreciation for Katharina von Schnurbein, the European Commission Coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, in the wake of an unparalleled and unfounded wave of attacks against her position and integrity.

In a letter sent to European Commission President Ursula von Leyden and EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs Magnus Brunner on Monday, European Jewish representative national organizations and other international groups described von Schnurbein as having “worked with great integrity to strengthen European policies and initiatives that protect Jewish communities and ensure that Jewish life can flourish across our continent.”

“Her mandate has always been grounded in European values, democratic principles, and the urgent need to defend the Jewish community against hatred and discrimination,” the letter went on.

The signatories to the letter, which also included many Jewish and cultural organizations across the continent, wrote that it was deeply troubling to see her accused of bias simply because she refuses to trivialize or ignore threats against Jews.

“To attack her for defending Jewish dignity and security is, in effect, to challenge the European Union’s own credibility in combating antisemitism,” the authors wrote.

The EJC and its colleague organizations noted that von Schnurbein had pioneered innovative methods to mobilize governments and strengthen Jewish communities in the face of persistent antisemitic hostility and attacks and noted in particular the EU Strategy on combatting antisemitism and fostering Jewish life that she had spearheaded as “an unprecedented milestone in addressing the scourge of antisemitism.”

Concluding the letter to von der Leyden and Brunner, the signatories wrote that there were few, if any, who have shown the same level of commitment, insight, and effectiveness in this role.

“Her work on behalf of the European Commission has set a strong example—one that many other governments and envoys around the world have looked to as a model. What she has achieved over the past decade is both significant and unprecedented,” they wrote. “We believe her leadership is essential, and we trust this will continue in the years ahead.”