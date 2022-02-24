With explosions in several parts of Ukraine, including in main population centers, there can be no doubt that a potentially devastating war is underway, despite the appeals of members of the UN Security Council, even as Russia launched its "special military operation," as its UN permanent representative termed the incursion.

Documentation shows Russia rockets hitting Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, located close to its eastern border with Russia. Russia has claimed that it is only targeting military infrastructure, but images from Kharkiv show what appears to be the tail of a rocket fired from a Smerch heavy multiple rocket launcher, The Guardian reports, which fell in the city center, close to a church. This particularly rocket failed to explode.

According to Ukrainian government accounts, at least one person has been killed and another wounded in the Kyiv region. Military sources have reported that Russian tanks and trucks have crossed Ukraine's easter border; artillery and other materiel are also being brought from Crimea, in the south.

In Luhansk, one of the two regions Russia recognized as independent, two villages have been seized by Russia-backed separatists.

According to Russian accounts, Ukraine's air defenses have been "degraded"; Ukraine, however, claims to have downed five Russian planes and one helicopter, claims that Russia denies.

