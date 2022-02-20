French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday and urged him to agree to a deal to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee said, according to Reuters.

In a phone call that lasted an hour and a half, Macron expressed his conviction that talks had come to a solution respectful of all parties' interests.

He added that Iran should seize the opportunity to preserve the Vienna deal and avoid a major crisis, the French presidency statement said.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

It has held several rounds of indirect negotiations with the Biden administration on a possible return to the deal.

Macron and Raisi’s conversation came a day after a senior European Union official said that a US-Iranian deal to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement was close but success depended on the political will of those involved.

"I expect an agreement in the coming week, the coming two weeks or so. I think we have now on the table text that are very, very close to what is going to be the final agreement," the official said, according to the Reuters news agency.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Maariv newspaper on Friday that Iran and the Western powers negotiating in Vienna have reached the basis for a new agreement.

Le Drian said that the new nuclear agreement will be announced by the US and Iran next week, claiming that the two sides have already reached an understanding regarding the tentative deal.

He added that details of the new deal, including the “choreography” of its signing and which officials will represent the signatories have yet to be finalized.