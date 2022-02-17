Following a successful launch last month, representatives of the Pinter Trust paid a historic visit to New York to hold a series of meetings with a range of like-minded religious businessmen.

At the headquarters of Agudath Israel of America, a roundtable was hosted by Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, executive vice president, and included Rabbi Avi Shafran, director of public affairs; Rabbi Labish Becker, executive director; Mr Leah Zagelbaum, VP of Communications; and Miss Miri Szpilzinger, Assistant to the Communications Division. They were joined by Rabbi Motti Seligson, director of media relations at Chabad.org. Attending the meeting via zoom were Mr. Sol Werdiger, chairman of the board, and Mr. Chaskel Bennett, a trustee.

The Pinter Trust was represented by Rabbi Avrohom Sugarman, MBE, chair, and Reb Yoel Friedman, director of public affairs. Rabbi Chaim Yisroel Tesler, communications officer, joined via Zoom from the Pinter Trust Offices in London together with Mr Yoni Klajn, project manager of the JCCG, who joined from Gateshead. Also in attendance was Reb Motty Pinter of Chinuch UK.

The mission of the Pinter Trust, named for the unforgettable Rabbi Avrohom Pinter z”l, is to provide a trusted voice for the UK’s haredi community to the government, media, and others, building on Rabbi Pinter’s lifelong work in this area. Its launch has generated a significant surge of interest from the media and other public bodies, and this networking opportunity was designed to build relationships with the various similar organizations from overseas, to share learning, experiences, and ideas.

The group discussed approaches to engagement with the media, the importance of showcasing the beauty and virtues of the haredi community, and how to effectively defend the haredi community from attacks in the media and other groups who look to discredit it. The importance of Daas Torah (advice from a Torah sage) was also discussed, and Rabbi Zwiebel emphasized the role played by the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah (Council of Torah Sages) of Agudath Israel of America in the full gamut of their operations.

Reflecting on the visit, Rabbi Zwiebel commented, “It was an honor to meet representatives of the Pinter Trust. Their mission to improve haredi public affairs in the UK is well thought out and articulated well, with an excellent understanding of the issues. We wish them every siyata dishmaya (help from Heaven) in their work, and welcome further collaboration with Agudath Israel of America.”

The UK delegation also paid a visit to the Boro Park Jewish Community Council (BPJCC) headed by Mr. Avi Greenstein, to learn from his experiences and further collaboration.

“It was truly eye-opening to meet representatives of the Pinter Trust and share ideas and approaches to haredi public affairs,” said Mr. Greenstein. “I look forward to continuing to work together with the Pinter Trust.”

A meeting was also held at the Monsey offices of Mr. Yossi Gestetner of OJPAC, who shared his experience working tirelessly to defend and stand up for the haredi community in New York. Mr. Gestetner elaborated the importance of having a strong evidence base and the actual data to underpin all arguments made. Indeed, this is the something the Pinter Trust is working on with leading experts in the UK.

Reflecting on the visit, Pinter Trust chair Rabbi Avrohom Sugarman commented: “It was a tremendous chizuk for the UK team to hear from, and network with, our American counterparts. We gained insight into their experiences and learned about strategies for dealing with challenges to a Torah lifestyle. We are deeply grateful that Agudath Israel of America, among others, are willing to share their knowledge with the Pinter Trust and we hope to continue to build on the commitment and willingness to work together.”