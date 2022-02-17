Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday evening commented on the tensions in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem and attacked the chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir.

"It is a disgrace that he is a member of the Knesset. He is being a nuisance to the security forces, it is our job to make sure that the situation does not flare up further," Lapid told Kan 11 News in an interview.

On the economic plan, Lapid said that the self-employed should also be taken care of. "The government is not giving up. The Finance Minister does not need reinforcements. It is difficult to provide aid to the self-employed before they submit their reports. There will be many more steps in the future. The next thing that needs to be done is aid to the self-employed, there should be criteria for that aid."

"Everyone who has been seriously affected by this crisis should be helped. The distress of the self-employed is real - but a responsible government does not just freely give out money," Lapid said.

Asked about the nuclear talks in Vienna, he replied, "The agreement that is being formed is not good. Israel will defend itself without asking anyone."