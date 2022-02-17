Is Torah study only for Jewish people, or can non-Jews access its wisdom freely? Is it permitted or forbidden? Is it merely tolerated, or warmly encouraged? There seems to be lots of confusion and many opinions.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman weigh in on this vitally important question, and look to the Torah itself and the prophets of Israel, to examine the relationship between Israel and the nations, and the role of Jews and Gentiles together in bringing about the ultimate Divine plan of redemption, the redemption of all humanity.