B’nai Brith Canada has launched a petition against the worldwide use of child soldiers, specifically urging Canada’s Representative in Ramallah to “examine the use of Palestinian children in warfare and conflict as you engage in diplomatic discussions with the Palestinian Authority.”

The petition, timed to coincide with International Day Against the Use of Child Soldiers or Red Hand Day (February 12), condemns “in the strongest terms the use of children in militaries throughout the world.”

B’nai Brith blasted the global community for focusing on criticizing Israel while ignoring the “plight of Palestinian children” who have been used as “combatants, labourers, support staff, and even suicide bombers” by Hamas, Fatah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in their “exploitations of children as war resources.”

“As a result, their childhoods have been shortened by death, severe injury, or imprisonment. Neglect and token condemnation of this issue have emboldened [terrorist] organizations.”

Noting that despite the fact that the children have been used “in violent riots and as human shields” and have been recruited for terrorist stabbings, suicide bombings, and digging attack tunnels in unsafe condition in which at least nine have died, the Jewish advocacy organization warned that “Palestinian children continue to be recruited [with an estimated] 10,000 minors trained in Gaza terrorist camps every year.”

The petition called on the Canadian government to ensure that “while engaging in discussions with the Palestinian Authority, you pressure Palestinian leaders to condemn the use of children in any military activity. Children belong in schools and with their families, and ought to be sheltered from conflict.”

“The Government must take concrete action to eradicate this horrific practice,” B’nai Brith said. “As our Representative in Ramallah, we demand this issue be prioritized and concrete action is taken to stop these grave violations against children.”