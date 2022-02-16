Some members of the Lev Tahor cult have arrived in North Macedonia, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

One-and-a-half weeks ago, the cult members left Bosnia, and from there they continued to Montenegro, on their way to Albania.

The report added that seemingly, Lev Tahor did not receive permission to remain in Albania, and therefore continued on to North Macedonia, where they plan to remain temporarily.

According to Yeshiva World News, Lev Tahor members' unique dress captured the attention of locals in North Macedonia, and some of them began photographing and videoing the cult members and uploading the photos and footage to social media.

In one of the videos published earlier this week, a North Macedonian can be seen approaching a Lev Tahor member, asking, "You're from Lev Tahor, right?" The cult member did not respond to the query, and instead turned on his heels and went into the house.