Bosnia's Minister for Human Rights and Refugees, Milos Lucic, has announced that the country will deport members of the extremist cult Lev Tahor, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

According to the Minister, 24 members of Lev Tahor will be expelled this week, and the rest will be deported by February 20.

According to local media reports, the owners of the building that Lev Tahor is renting have canceled the rental contract, and Lev Tahor will evacuate the premises by the end of the week.

Lucic said that Lev Tahor is "now searching for a new destination," and that he was promised that they "do not present a threat to the local community." He added that there have been no unusual events involving the cult's members.

Dozes of Lev Tahor members arrived in Sarajevo, Bosnia, approximately one month ago.

"We have nothing against them," Sarajevo's mayor told Kikar Hashabbat. "According to my information, they arrived for a tourist visit at a hospital and were permitted to remain until mid-February, about. We as a local community have nothing against anyone, against any religion, nation, skin color - far be it from someone to think something like that. Thanks to their dress, their behavior, the members of the group are different than the environment in which they live today, and the population living nearby reacted in shock."

It is estimated that Lev Tahor received 90-day visas from the country's Interior Ministry, the site added.