A Democratic mayoral candidate in Kentucky’s largest city said he is “shaken but safe” after a man stormed his campaign headquarters Monday morning and fired a weapon point-blank at him, The Associated Press reported.

Craig Greenberg, who is running for mayor of Louisville, said he was at his campaign office with four colleagues when a man appeared in the doorway with a weapon.

“When we greeted him, he pulled out a gun, aimed directly at me and began shooting,” Greenberg said at a news conference several hours after the attack.

The person closest to the door managed to get the door shut, the staffers barricaded the door using “tables and desks," and the suspect fled, added Greenberg.

“Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed,” Greenberg said. “We are shaken but safe.”

He declined to talk about the assailant’s possible motive, but made a point to connect his experience to gun violence.

“Today is not a day for politics, but it’s not lost on me that the violence my staff and I experienced today is far too common in our city. Too many Louisville families have experienced the trauma of gun violence,” said Greenberg.

Local police said the motive for Monday’s incident remains under investigation. The suspect appears to have acted alone, they said.