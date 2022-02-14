An assassin attempted to shoot Jewish Louisville, Kentucky Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg in his office on Monday morning, according to police.

No one was injured in the attack, but one of the bullets struck an item of clothing belonging to Greenberg, Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Chief Erika Shields said at a midday press conference.

Police have a suspect in custody, but have not found a motive, she added.

"We also have no reason to believe at this time that this individual was acting anything but alone,” Shields said.

“My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible,” Greenberg said in a Twitter statement. “Thank you for the outpouring of support.”

Shields alluded to the fact that Greenberg was Jewish while speaking to the media, although she did not give any details as to whether that could have been the motivation behind the attempted shooting.

Matt Goldberg, the Jewish Federation of Louiville’s director of community relations, told the Courier-Journal that he is "certainly waiting to find out what this person's motivations are.”

He described Greenberg as an “active member” of the local Jewish community.

"You don't expect to see anything like that in Louisville or anywhere, but to see it for someone you know is very, very frightening," Goldberg said. "We're thinking about his family of course and his friends and the people on his campaign.”

The shooting was quickly condemned by other candidates, including Republican Philip Molestina.

The incident “makes it even more important for us to have a safe city and work, all of us together, to make sure that happens regardless of political affiliations or anything else,” he said, according to the news outlet.

Democrat David Nicholson said that he has spoken with Greenberg and that his mayoral campaign has increased security as a precaution.

"While our campaign received no prior threats or indication of danger, my campaign has taken the necessary precautions to protect my family, campaign team and my self,” Nicholson said.

Greenberg, who has raised the most money of the candidates, is seen as the leading Democrat in the race to replace outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer.

He has run his campaign on a platform of public safety, releasing a plan last month to reform the police force, making it more community oriented.