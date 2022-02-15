Whoopi Goldberg returned to ABC’s “The View” on Monday after a two-week suspension for remarks about the Holocaust.

Goldberg caused an uproar in late January after she said during a discussion on the show that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

Jewish groups slammed Goldberg for the comments, pointing out that the Nazis specifically targeted Jews for extermination.

Goldberg subsequently issued an apology over her remarks, but ABC News president Kim Godwin announced she would be suspended for two weeks in order “to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.”

“I want to thank everybody who reached out while I was away,” Goldberg said at the start of Monday's show. “I'm telling you, people reached out from places that made me go, 'wait, wait, what? Really? OK. I listened to what everybody was saying and I was grateful.”

“There is something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View’ and this is what we do,” added Goldberg. “Sometimes we don't do it as elegantly as we could. But it's five minutes to get in information about topics and that's what we try to do every day.”

At the conclusion of her remarks, Goldberg stressed that the hosts of “The View” will continue to have “tough conversations”.