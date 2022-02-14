A British woman who claimed that London Grenfell Tower fire victims were "burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice" has been sentenced to 11 months in jail.

Several days after the West London fire killed 72 people in 2017, Muslim aid worker Tahra Ahmed, 51, wrote on Facebook that Jews were to blame.

“They were burnt alive in a Jewish sacrifice. Grenfell is owned by a private Jewish property developer just like the Twin Towers. I wonder how much Goldman [Sachs] is standing to make in the world’s most expensive real estate location,” Ahmed's post said.

Ahmed also described Adolf Hitler and World War II-era Germans as “victims” of a worldwide Jewish conspiracy, and argued that the Holocaust was a hoax, dubbing it the “holohoax.”

In January, Ahmed was found guilty of two counts of stirring up racial hatred, the BBC reported. She had claimed that her posts were of a “political” nature.

On Friday, she was given 11 months in jail, The Guardian reported.

Prosecutor High French had told the jury that Ahmed’s Facebook posts from January and June 2017 had “crossed the line as to what is acceptable in a liberal society.” He also described the posts as “clear demonstrations of racial hatred,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Looking at the language of the posts, the crude racial stereotyping and the insulting tone, the Crown say that you can infer that she posted them either intending to stir up racial hatred [or] that racial hatred was likely to be stirred up,” he said.