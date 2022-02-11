Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) is pushing an initiative which would require preschools to begin teaching English, Channel 13 News reported Thursday.

Currently, Israeli children are required to learn English as a second language beginning in third grade. Some schools begin in first or second grade.

Shasha-Biton would like Israel to begin teaching English in preschool, as some schools in Europe do.

According to the report, the reform is still in its early stages, but a pilot program has already begun.

The curriculum is now being developed, and will include various games and activities. Classes will be 15-30 minutes per day.

Meanwhile, the plan faces several challenges, including training preschool teachers to teach the subject.