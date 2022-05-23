Israel Police this week detained for questioning a preschool assistant on suspicion that she attacked a child in the preschool where she works, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

The assistant lives in a town near Jerusalem, but works in Jerusalem.

It is suspected that the woman slapped one of the girls in the center.

During the police interrogation, the suspect tied herself to the incident, but said that she slapped the child since the girl had tried to escape the preschool, and she was trying to prevent her from escaping.

On Monday, the Jerusalem Magistrates Court forbade the assistant from working at the preschool, for a period of one month, Kikar Hashabbat added.

The investigation is ongoing.