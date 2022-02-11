Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday called for revenge against Israel in response to the elimination of three terrorists by Israeli security forces in Shechem (Nablus) earlier this week.

"We have to respond to them twice fold because we were attacked and did not attack anyone," Abbas said in a recording played during a memorial service for the Fatah terrorists, who were eliminated after carrying out a number of shooting attacks in recent weeks.

"I comfort myself first and foremost, and then the families of the martyrs and the Palestinian people. I tell them it is a crime of deliberate execution committed by the Zionist occupier against our people. We will not allow such incidents to happen again. Because these are crimes that we cannot be silent about. We have been patient for 73 years and our patience has run out. We will no longer be patient," Abbas threatened.

The incident in Shechem occurred on Tuesday, as Israeli security forces operating in Samaria eliminated a terrorist cell responsible for multiple shooting attacks in recent weeks.

The operation forces from the IDF, the Border Police’s special Yamam unit, and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

Three terrorists were killed during the operation, all of whom were responsible for a string of shooting attacks on both Israeli civilians and security forces over the past few weeks.

The three terrorists were armed at the time of the operation, and were riding together in a car when they were eliminated.

There were no injuries reported among the Israeli security forces.