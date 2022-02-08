Israeli security forces operating in Samaria on Tuesday eliminated a terrorist cell responsible for multiple shooting attacks in recent weeks.

The operation was carried out in the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) Tuesday morning, and included forces from the IDF, the Border Police’s special Yamam unit, and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

Three terrorists were killed during the operation, all of whom were responsible for a string of shooting attacks on both Israeli civilians and security forces over the past few weeks.

The three terrorists were armed at the time of the operation, and were riding together in a car when they were eliminated.

There were no injuries reported among the Israeli security forces.