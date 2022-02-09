An Alabama high school is facing condemnation after a photo allegedly showing one of its history teachers instructing students on how to perform the Nazi salute in front of an American flag was posted to social media.

A Jewish advocacy organization called the photo "sickening."

“More antisemitic controversy at Mountain Brook High School as an 11th grade history teacher instructs students to perform Nazi salutes as they stand facing the American flag,” StopAntisemitism.org posted to Twitter.

“A few of the students refused to participate. The school's principal and vice principal are aware,” they added.

This is not the first time that Mountain Brook High School in Mountain Brook, Alabama has been embroiled in controversy in recent years.

In May 2020, StopAntisemitism.org tweeted a video of students from the school drawing swastikas on their backs.

“Hey [Mountain Brook High School], do your students make it a habit of drawing swastikas on themselves when school is not in session?” the advocacy group tweeted on May 12, 2020.