Watch: Steve Bannon copies Elon Musk's Nazi salute

Steve Bannon, former senior advisor to President Trump, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. During his speech, he appeared to perform a Nazi salute.

During the speech, Bannon urged the audience to 'fight, fight, fight!' before raising his hand in a gesture resembling a Nazi salute. After the audience responded with applause and cheers, Bannon said 'Amen.' He also called for granting Trump a third term, stating that 'leaders like him appear twice in history.'

Bannon's Nazi-like gesture sparked outrage, with many claiming it was indeed a Nazi salute and condemning Bannon. Jordan Bardella, chairman of the far-right 'National Rally' party in France, announced he was withdrawing from the conference in protest against Bannon's 'Nazi salute.'

“Yesterday, while I was not in the room, one of the speakers out of provocation allowed himself a gesture alluding to Nazi ideology. I therefore took the immediate decision to cancel my speech,” Bardella said in a statement.

The ADL tweeted "Steve Bannon’s long and disturbing history of stoking antisemitism and hate, threatening violence, and empowering extremists is well known and well documented by ADL and others. We are not surprised, but are concerned about the normalization of this behavior.

Joshua Eakle, president of the 'Liberal Project,' tweeted 'Nazism has officially taken over the Republican Party.'

Bannon himself denied making a Nazi salute, claiming it was a 'wave' gesture he performs at the conclusion of all his speeches.

Elon Musk also sparked controversy after performing a similar gesture at a Trump rally.