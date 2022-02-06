A deadly accident was only narrowly averted last Wednesday at the Nordau railway station in Kfar Saba.

A passenger who was apparently trying to cross the train tracks decided to step down onto the rails instead of using the underground tunnel to access the opposite platform. Security footage from the train station shows the man jumping down from the platform onto the tracks, crossing over one set of tracks, climbing over the central barrier and then scrambling over the next set of tracks, just a few instants before being crushed by an oncoming train which managed to brake at the very last minute.

Security guards alerted the police and detained the man until officers arrived to take him into custody.