Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the chair of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU (COMECE) has been awarded the Abraham Geiger Prize, Jüdische Allgemeine reported.

In a Berlin ceremony at the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities Hollerich was presented with the award. The keynote speech was delivered by Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa by video.

The Abraham Geiger Award “recognizes contributions to Judaism in its many facets” as well as honoring those who perform outstanding service in the name of pluralism and tolerance. The first award took place in 2000 to mark the opening of the Abraham Geiger College. Located at the University of Potsdam, it is the first rabbinical seminary in Germany since the Holocaust.

“In our pluralistic society, future clergy need to encounter other religions,” said Hollerich, who has been the Archbishop of Luxembourg since 2011.

He added: “Our common task is to become friends, to learn with and from each other, and to remain true to ourselves.”

Hollerich recently published a book, “The Future of Christianity in a Secular World” in which he writes: “This is about much more than dialogue. Israel is the chosen people. And G-d is faithful. And that means Israel remains the chosen people.”

The Abraham Geiger Award comes with a prize of 10,000 euros. It is named in honor of Abraham Geiger (1810-1874), a German rabbi.

Previous winners of the award include Israeli writer Amos Oz and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel.