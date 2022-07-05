Antisemitic incidents in Luxembourg are skyrocketing, with data showing a 64 percent increase in 2021.

A report by Luxembourg antisemitism monitor Research and Information on Antisemitism in Luxembourg (RIAL) details the worrying increase in anti-Jewish acts in the small European nation of just over 645,000.

According to the Campaign Against Antisemitism, RIAL recorded 80 antisemitic incidents in 2021, a 64 percent increase over the 64 incidents in 2020. Incidents have also doubled since 2019. So far, this year there have been 30 reported cases.

Incidents included harassment, online abuse and damage to Jewish cemeteries.

RIAL wrote int he report that some incidents involved pandemic conspiracy theories while others used antisemitism to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Luxembourg has around 1,200 Jews, who make up 0.19 percent of the population.

In January 2021, Luxembourg agreed to a national strategy to combat antisemitism as part of a Holocaust restitution deal in which the government would pay $1 million as compensation to Holocaust survivors.