Rep. Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized in Luxembourg after suffering an injury during an official engagement, her spokesperson, Ian Krager, confirmed on Friday.

“While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Krager said, as quoted by CNN.

The 84-year-old Pelosi is receiving “excellent” care from medical professionals and remains active in her work, according to Krager.

“She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” Krager added.

Pelosi “looks forward to returning home to the US soon,” he stated.

Pelosi stepped down from her role as House Speaker in November of 2022, but won reelection to Congress in the November elections.

She was reportedly part of a behind-the-scenes effort to pressure President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race.

Pelosi later claimed that, if Viden had ended his reelection bid sooner, the Democratic Party could have held a competitive nominating process to choose his replacement.

