Former President Donald Trump commented on the recent drop in Facebook's user base.

"Facebook’s number of daily users has plunged for the first time in Facebook history. This means people are tired of Fake News and abuse and especially tired of their political shenanigans," Trump wrote. "It could also be that people are waiting for TRUTH—the highly sophisticated platform that we look forward to opening in the not too distant future. Time to straighten out what is happening in our Country!"

Facebook recently saw an unprecedented drop in users; according to data published by Meta Networks, Facebook's parent company, the last quarter of 2021 saw just 1.929 billion active users, compared to 1.93 billion in the previous quarter.

However, the number of monthly users remained static, at 2.91 billion per month.

Following the report, Facebook's value registered a drop of 20% - about $200 billion - in after-hours trading in New York.

Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg blamed the drop on younger users leaving Facebook for Tiktok.BBC quoted Zuckerberg as saying, "The teams are executing quite well and the product is growing very quickly. The thing that is somewhat unique here is that TikTok is so big a competitor already and also continues to grow at quite a fast rate."