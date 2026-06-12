US President Donald Trump on Friday claimed that details of the deal leaked by Iran are "fake news."

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, "The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing."

"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!"

"Also, their totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together, and FAST!," he concluded.

On Thursday, Trump announced, "Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. The Naval Blockade will remain in full force and effect until this Transaction is finalized - Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."