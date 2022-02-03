The state on Thursday submitted its response to the Supreme Court regarding a petition by left-wing organizations and Palestinian Arabs demanding the immediate evacuation of the yeshiva in Homesh.

The state's response said that actions were being taken to enforce new illegal construction on the site.

"In accordance with the directive of the Defense Minister, determined enforcement actions are being taken against any new construction or disturbance in the Homesh area. Moreover, in view of the repeated attempts to establish illegal construction on the site and the incidents of violence that took place in the area, a directive was issued to place a permanent presence of security forces in favor of control and enforcement on the site."