A UK talk radio station is under fire for allowing a caller to go on a five-minute antisemitic tirade where he spoke in support of Whoopi Goldberg’s offensive Holocaust comments.

Actress and television host Whoopi Goldberg was blasted on Monday after claiming on her TV showThe View that “the Holocaust isn’t about race,” but rather about “man’s inhumanity to man.”

British radio station LBC let a caller named Steven call in to talk about Goldberg’s offensive claim that led to her apology and suspension from The View.

Steven said he agreed with Goldberg’s assertion “because Judaism is not a race. It’s a faith. Judaism is a faith, just like Islam, just like Catholics, just like Methodists, it’s a faith.”

While the program’s host Nick Ferrari told the caller he was wrong, and that the Nazi’s used racial laws to classify the Jews and others are racially inferior, saying that Hitler held the “ridiculous idea of a master race,” Steven will still allowed to be on-air for five minutes spouting his offensive views.

The caller proceeded to make hateful and antisemitic comments, such as comparing Nazism to Zionism.

Ferrari opened the lines to a second caller, Richard, who agreed wit him that the Nazis considered the Jews an inferior race.

But Ferrari deferred again to Steven, who reiterated his belief that Jews could not be discriminated against on the basis of race, and then made a false assertion about anti-Jewish discrimination that Jews can’t be targeted with antisemitism by Muslims because “Arabs are semites are well.”

The offensive discussion continued with Ferrari taking a backseat and not putting an end to it.

The Community Security Trust blasted the radio station for allowing the segment to go on unabated, the UK Jewish News reported, reacting in shock that LBC did not have any “measures in place to deal with callers expressing antisemitic or other offensive views.”

The Board of Deputies also called out Ferrari and LBC for shirking their responsibility to the public to “ensure that their programmes are not infected by racism.”

“We ask LBC to tighten up its procedures, apologize to listeners and encourage them to report on the subject with greater care and with the aid of expert guests in the future,” Board of Deputies President Marie van der Zyl told the Jewish News. “This will ensure the channel doesn’t provide a platform for misinformation about Jews, antisemitism or the Holocaust.”