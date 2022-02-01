Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan has responded to a statement by Whoopi Goldberg that, "“the Holocaust isn’t about race," but rather about "man’s inhumanity to man."

Goldberg later apologized for the remark.

"The statement by Whoopi Goldberg on the ABC talk show 'The View,' only days after the world marked International Holocaust Remembrance Day, is an unfortunate indication of a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of the Holocaust & anti-Semitism," Dayan said.

"We must not mince words; people need to know what led to the Holocaust, the unprecedented murderous drive to annihilate the entire Jewish people, their religion, culture, and values by the Nazis and their collaborators, primarily because of the unfounded belief that Jews were their foremost and extremely dangerous racial enemy.

"While her apology and clarification are important, I extend a personal invitation to her to learn more about the causes, events, and aftermath of the Holocaust here at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem."