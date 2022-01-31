Jewish actor Leonard Fenton, known for his portrayal of Jewish character Dr. Harold Legg on the long running popular British soap opera EastEnders, has died at the age of 95.

Fenton, who was born Leonard Feinstein, appeared in the very first episode of EastEnders in 1985. His last appearance took place in 2019.

Playing the Jewish character of Harold Legg, Fenton had the only outwardly Jewish role in British soap operas, according to the UK Jewish News.

His character appeared in episodes dealing with antisemitism and Jewish culture, including a 2018 scene where Legg visited his mother’s grave in a Jewish cemetery. The episode found Legg explaining to another character about the Jewish custom of leaving a stone on a grave. The discussion was sparked by antisemitic graffiti Legg found on his mother’s headstone.

“The family of the actor Leonard Fenton are heartbroken to announce his death at the age of 95 on Saturday, January 29. Best known for his role as Dr. Legg on EastEnders, Leonard’s acting career spanned more than 60 years,” Fenton’s family said in a statement.

“He worked in TV and film and his long stage career included time at the National Theatre and most recently the Royal Shakespeare Company,” the statement continued. “He felt privileged to have worked with some of the greats of the theatre, including Samuel Beckett, Orson Welles and Jonathan Miller.”

Fenton’s family added: “His passion for painting and singing pre-dated his acting career and was equally as important to him. He will be missed beyond words by his family. We feel incredibly lucky to have been able to be with him as his health worsened towards the end – a privilege denied to so many during these tough times.”

“Dr. Harold Legg. An EastEnders icon from the very first episode. Here’s to Leonard Fenton for his wonderful presence over the decades,” the EastEnders Twitter account said.

Legg’s career spanned over half a century. But he didn’t start off wanting to become an actor. Born in London, he went to school to become a civil engineer at King’s College, working as an army engineer during World War II and for five years after the war ended. It was at that point that he decided to become an actor.

Besides his iconic role as Dr. Legg, Fenton also worked in film, including 1984’s Give My Regards to Broad Street.