The constituency office of UK Labour MP Sharon Hodgson, a member of Labour Friends of Israel, was damaged in a suspected arson attack in Washington, Tyne and Wear, early Thursday morning.

Northumbria Police confirmed that a man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. He remains in custody as investigations continue.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight at Vermont House, which houses Hodgson’s Washington and Gateshead South constituency office. Firefighters arrived just after 12:10 a.m. and worked for several hours to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Graffiti reading, “328 days blood on your hands,” was found spray-painted on the side of the building. According to reports, the message appears to reference October 17, 2024, the day Israel announced it had killed Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas leader.

A spokesperson for Hodgson said, “There is no place for this kind of violence in our society. Sharon will not be deterred and will continue to support her constituents in Washington and Gateshead South as she does day in, day out.”

Chief Fire Officer Peter Heath commended the crews for their swift response, noting their efforts ensured the fire was safely contained. Local officials praised emergency services and urged the public to assist police with information.

In Parliament, Labour MP Andy McDonald expressed solidarity, saying the “whole House” sent best wishes to Hodgson and her staff. Government ministers also voiced concern and emphasized the importance of security for elected officials.

The incident follows another arson attack in December 2023 on the office of then-Conservative MP Mike Freer, a vocal supporter of Israel. His Finchley and Golders Green constituency office sustained significant fire damage on Christmas Eve. Freer later revealed he had received death threats linked to his pro-Israel stance, declaring he would not be silenced by intimidation.