Kan 11 reports that within a single week, 10 children in Israel have been hospitalized with PIMS (Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome) as a result of COVID-19.

Six of the cases are diagnosed with almost absolute certainty with PIMS; the rest are strongly suspected to have come down with the same condition. A week ago, only one such case had been reported in Israel, making the jump to ten cases significant and worrying to the medical community.

The Health Ministry is concerned about the possibility of additional cases of PIMS in the near future, as the condition tends to appear between three to six weeks after COVID-19. Hospitals have been requested to submit daily reports on any new cases admitted.

PIMS is a condition that appears some weeks after COVID-19 and is characterized by inflammation and swelling in various systems throughout the body, and in rare cases can lead to shock and organ failure.

Prompt medical attention is recommended, and in some extreme cases, intensive care may be necessary.