Shots were fired at a manned IDF vehicle driving on a route adjacent to the community of Tell, an IDF source said.

No IDF injuries were reported. However, a number of hits were identified to the vehicle.

IDF troops are searching the area for the suspects.

Meanwhile, terrorists fired at IDF soldiers between Havat Gilad and Yitzhar in Samaria.

No one was injured, but an IDF post sustained damage.