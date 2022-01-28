A two-lane bridge covered in snow collapsed in Pittsburgh on Friday only hours before President Joe Biden’s visit to the city to speak about his infrastructure bill.

The bridge collapse led to rescuers climbing almost 150 feet and also a human chain being formed to rescue people who were trapped in a bus stuck on the remains of the bridge.

The $1 trillion dollar infrastructure bill contains funds for bridge maintenance.

Authorities announced minor injuries but no fatalities related to the bridge collapsing.

According to ABC News, the bridge collapsed at approximately 6 a.m. on Friday.

Three or four vehicles were on the bridge and involved in the collapse, which led to 10 minor injuries and three hospitalizations, according to Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones.

“Our team is in touch with state and local officials on the ground as they continue to gather information about the cause of the collapse," a White House statement said. “The president is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time."

City officials added that the collapse led to a gas leak which was turned off.