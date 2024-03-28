Officials on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two of the missing workers who were on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when it collapsed, the head of the Maryland State Police said, according to CNN.

Col. Roland L. Butler Jr. said that shortly before 10:00 a.m. ET, divers found a red pickup truck in about 25 feet of water.

"Divers recovered two victims of this tragedy trapped within the vehicle,” Butler stated, identifying the two as Alejandro Hernandez Fueetes from Mexico and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera from Guatemala.

A total of six people are presumed dead in the bridge collapse which occurred early Tuesday morning, after a cargo ship collided with it.

The six are workers who were filling potholes on the bridge at the time of the incident and were from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, officials said.

Butler Jr. confirmed that both men whose bodies were found on Wednesday were working for the construction company. One was identified by a driver’s license in his pocket, the other was identified by fingerprint, he said.

Officials have said that eight people were on the bridge when it fell. Two were rescued — one was taken to the hospital and has been discharged.

The bridge collapsed after a container vessel called Dali collided with one of its supports. The vessel is operated by Singapore-based Synergy Group but had been chartered to carry cargo by Danish shipping giant Maersk.