A 12-year old Italian Jewish boy was attacked by teenagers who kicked him, hit him on the head and yelled antisemitic abuse at him.

The attack is being investigated by Italian police, the Associated Press reported.

On Tuesday, the boy’s parents told police that their son had been assaulted over the weekend at a park near their house in Campiglia Marittima, a town close to Livorno, town officials said in a statement.

The attackers told the boy that “you need to be quiet because you are Jewish” and hurled hateful and insulting abuse at him, including telling him that “you should die in the oven,” Italian media reported.

The boy’s father was quoted saying that no one came to his son’s aid as he was being attacked.

“The boy is in shock,'' Campiglia Marittima Mayor Alberta Ticciati told SKY TG24. ”Gestures of this kind must be handled with firmness. They cannot be permitted. It is not explicable."

Ticciati added that video footage form the park was in the hands of law enforcement.

Holocaust survivor Senator-for-life Liliana Segre denounced the attack.

“These are things that amaze me, but unfortunately I am used to it,'' Segre, 91, told the Associated Press. "History repeats itself.'