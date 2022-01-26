US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday formally withdrew its COVID vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses that was struck down by the Supreme Court, AFP reports.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) said that although it was withdrawing the mandate it "strongly encourages vaccination of workers against the continuing dangers posed by COVID-19 in the workplace."

The Supreme Court delivered a blow to Biden earlier this month when it blocked his vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with 100 employees or more.

The nation's highest court did allow a vaccination mandate for health care workers at facilities receiving federal funding to go into force.

In September, Biden announced that he was making vaccinations compulsory at large private companies.

Unvaccinated employees would have to present weekly negative tests and wear face masks while at work.

But the Supreme Court's six conservative justices blocked the mandate, saying it would represent a "significant encroachment into the lives -- and health -- of a vast number of employees."

In mid-October, Texas Governor Greg Abbott barred all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers, in response to what he called "bullying" by the Biden Administration.

The order states that "no entity in Texas" could compel proof of vaccination by any individual, including employees or customers.