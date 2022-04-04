A 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves, The Associated Press reported on Sunday.

The man from the eastern Germany city of Magdeburg, whose name was not released in line with German privacy rules, is said to have received up to 90 shots against COVID-19 at vaccination centers in the eastern state of Saxony for months until criminal police caught him this month, according to the report.

The suspect was not detained but is under investigation for unauthorized issuance of vaccination cards and document forgery.

He was caught at a vaccination center in Eilenburg in Saxony when he showed up for a COVID-19 shot for the second day in a row. Police confiscated several blank vaccination cards from him and initiated criminal proceedings, according to AP.

It was not immediately clear what impact the approximately 90 shots of COVID-19 vaccines, which were from different brands, had on the man’s personal health.

German police have conducted many raids in connection with forgery of vaccination passports in recent months, according to AP.

Last August, in another incident of forgery related to COVID-19 vaccines, a nurse in northern Germany was suspected to have injected people at a vaccination center in Friesland with a saline solution.

Around 8,600 residents may have been affected. Authorities in northern Germany later appealed to thousands of people to get another shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.