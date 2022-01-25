A New York judge on Monday struck down the state's mask mandate, ruling that it was unconstitutional and a violation of state law, Reuters reports.

Judge Thomas Rademaker, of New York State Supreme Court on Long Island, wrote in his decision, which apparently takes effect immediately, that the state legislature last year curbed any governor's ability to issue decrees, such as a mask mandate, amid a declared state of emergency.

The legislature's action "prevents the type of mandates and directives that former Governor Cuomo included in his various COVID-19 related Executive Orders," the judge wrote.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in response, "We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately."

"My responsibility as Governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Hochul added.