A video circulating on social media claims to show a nine-year old girl, along with a group of adults, being arrested and taken into custody for not showing their vaccine passes at the Museum of Natural History in New York City.

As the girl is being led away by police, a protestor can be heard in the video saying, “You are traumatizing a little child.”

Another protestor is heard saying: “Where are you taking her?”

A third voice says “What kind of future do we want for your children?” as the police place the girl in an NYPD van that leaves the scene.

The child’s mother was also reportedly arrested with a number of other protestors.

It was also claimed in posts on Twitter that the girl’s mother was arrested and placed in a separate police car. Other sources claim that the child was taken away in the police van, but was not placed under arrest.

Allegedly, two hours earlier protesters entered the museum, causing the front entrance to be closed.