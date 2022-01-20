A historic debate is being held at the United Nations today, at the end of which the General Assembly is expected to adopt an Israeli-proposed resolution to combat Holocaust denial.

At the beginning of the debate, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan presented the draft resolution he initiated on behalf of Israel on the issue of the fight against Holocaust denial and distortion, and will tell the personal story of his family.

"Beyond defining Holocaust distortion and denial, this resolution is a commitment to make sure that this phenomenon will be tolerated no more." Erdan said.



"As Israel's ambassador, this resolution is my most important initiative, but not only because I represent a Jewish state, not only because I am a Jew, but also because I am the grandson of Holocaust survivors"

The decision includes the adoption of the definition of Holocaust denial, the imposition of responsibility on Internet companies to act to remove content that denies or distorts the Holocaust, and more. If the decision is adopted, it will be only the second time since the establishment of the state in which Israel passes a rally decision on its behalf at the UN.

The debate will be attended by Holocaust survivors and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, himself a son of Holocaust survivors, who were invited by Ambassador Erdan to attend the meeting. Bourla and the Holocaust survivors met with General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid prior to the debate.

Erdan's speech and the response of many countries to the resolution will be broadcast live on the UN website.