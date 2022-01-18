After three days without an update on coronavirus statistics, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday evening that that 65,259 new coronavirus cases were discovered on Monday and 62,000 on Sunday, setting a new 24-hour record for number of new coronavirus cases in Israel.

The number of patients in serious condition continues to rise and is approaching the 500 mark. As of Tuesday night, there are 498 people hospitalized in serious condition, 135 of whom are in critical condition.

100 patients are on ventilators, while 13 are on ECMO machines. 8,340 people have died from the coronavirus in Israel since the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz and Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman announced that 30-25 million antigen tests would be distributed for free to those eligible, starting next week.

Under it, in the school system (ages 0-18) six kits per pupil will be distributed, in one phase, for a two-week period; the possibility of a second phase will be evaluated. The distribution will be carried out by the Health and Education ministries and local authorities.

In geriatric hospitals and retirement homes, 2.5 million kits will be distributed to institutions, where they will be distributed to caregivers and those under care, as per Health Ministry directives. The distribution will be carried out by the Health Ministry.

The approximately 450,000 families receiving support from welfare services will each receive a kit with 20 tests.

The approximately 25,000 seniors being cared for in Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry social clubs that provide food security and day centers will receive three test kits a week, for three weeks (a total of nine kits per person). The distribution will be carried out by the Welfare and Social Affairs Ministry, IDF Home Front Command, and local authorities.

Approximately 350,000 higher education students will also receive antigen test kits, but the number of tests per student and the method of distribution are still being evaluated.