Two IDF officers were killed overnight Wednesday during security-related operations near an IDF base in the Jordan Valley.

The officers were killed as a result of a misidentification that led to a two-way shooting. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the families of the two officers have been notified.

An initial investigation revealed that the two officers went on patrol around the bases, identified a suspicious figure, and carried out a procedure to arrest a suspicious person that ended with firing in the air. One of the fighters in the unit thought it was a terrorist incident and that shots were being fired at him - so he opened fire on the two officers.